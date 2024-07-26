Fire accident property owner arrested in Jiyaguda; Factory Department to serve notice

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after the Jiyaguda fire mishap claimed the life of two, owner of the property, Dhananjay Bansal, was arrested by Kulsumpura police, said investigating official B. Rama Swamy.

Bansal was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following the mishap on July 24.

Meanwhile, the Factories Department is set to seek permission for questioning Bansal from Kulsumpura police.

“Since this is a single-person run unit with no other partners or HR department involved, the owner has to be questioned to establish the legalities of his company. We are putting in a request for custody questioning of Bansal. Following this, a notice will be served seeking explanation and relevant documents,” said Hyderabad Inspector of Factories N.G. Vaidehi.

Physical inspection of the site is also underway to verify if any heavy machinery was used for manufacturing, the official added.

Fire in the four-storied manufacturing warehouse-cum-residential building in the bylanes of Venkateswara Nagar killed 45-year-old Sreenivasa and his 10-year-old daughter Shivapriya. Final rites were performed after completion of postmortem, while the other two members of the family - 32-year-old Nagarani and five-year-old Arani are still battling for their life.

“Nagarani sustained 30% facial burns while the daughter sustained 20% burns on her face. The two are still in the burns ward, showing poor prognosis,” an official from the Osmania General Hospital said. Three others, including 25-year-old Neha Mahadev, 27-year-old Aman and 8-year-old Laxmibai inhaled smoke and were discharged on Wednesday night post treatment, the official added.

Officials from the police and Factories Department are in the process of recording statements from the eyewitnesses and area locals.

