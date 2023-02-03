Fire accident in soon-to-be inaugurated Telangana State Secretariat 

February 03, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

A fire broke out at the newly-constructed Telangana State Secretariat, which is being readied for the inauguration ceremony in a fortnight, here in the early hours of Friday.

Official sources confirmed that no persons were injured in the incident.

The fire reportedly originated in the lower floors of the building where material for wood work and plastic was stored. It was not clear if an electric short circuit caused the fire.

The Telangana Fire Services soon rushed 11 fire tenders to the site to contain the situation. Scenes at the accident site showed thick billowing smoke from behind the central dome covering the large background.

Police barricaded all entry into the scene, and Director General (Fire Services) Y. Nagi Reddy was seen at the site taking stock of the situation.

More details are awaited.