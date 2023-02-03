HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire accident in soon-to-be inaugurated Telangana State Secretariat 

The fire reportedly originated in the lower floors of the building where material for wood work and plastic was stored.

February 03, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The newly built State secretariat on the Hussainsagar Lake banks, which is set to be inaugurated on February 17, in Hyderabad.

The newly built State secretariat on the Hussainsagar Lake banks, which is set to be inaugurated on February 17, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A fire broke out at the newly-constructed Telangana State Secretariat, which is being readied for the inauguration ceremony in a fortnight, here in the early hours of Friday.

Official sources confirmed that no persons were injured in the incident.

The fire reportedly originated in the lower floors of the building where material for wood work and plastic was stored. It was not clear if an electric short circuit caused the fire.

The Telangana Fire Services soon rushed 11 fire tenders to the site to contain the situation. Scenes at the accident site showed thick billowing smoke from behind the central dome covering the large background.

Police barricaded all entry into the scene, and Director General (Fire Services) Y. Nagi Reddy was seen at the site taking stock of the situation.

More details are awaited.

Related Topics

Telangana / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.