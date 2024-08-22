ADVERTISEMENT

Fine rice to all ration card-holders from Jan., says Uttam

Published - August 22, 2024 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ration shops to offer wheat at subsidised prices across Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at the Civil Supplies department review meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Keeping its election promise, the government has decided to supply fine rice to all ration card-holders in Telangana starting next January, Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The Minister revealed this at the State-Level Vigilance Committee meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday. He stressed the importance of delivering the best quality rice to consumers at the review meeting, and instructed officials to supply wheat at subsidised prices, wherever needed, ensuring that demands are met across the State.

He issued a stern warning to ration dealers against diverting PDS rice. The government would address the grievances of ration dealers and provide them with incentives, he said, and warned that any diversion of PDS rice would not be tolerated, suggesting that the penalty should be the cancellation of the dealership. He called for strict measures to prevent the illegal trade of PDS rice.

MDM scheme

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was also present at the meeting, raised concerns about the poor quality and insufficient quantity of rice being supplied under the mid-day meal scheme. In response, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to ensure a significant improvement in the quality of rice supplied to schools and hostels. There should be a special focus on rice being supplied to residential schools, hostels and Anganwadi centres, he said.

The Minister expressed concerns about the quality of fortified rice and instructed officials to carry out checks to ensure beneficiaries receive the designated quantity and best quality.

Regarding subsidised cylinder scheme, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the Civil Supplies Department to give wide publicity to the provision of gas cylinders at ₹500. He suggested that the department should send messages to all beneficiaries.

He also asked the officials to fill up 1,629 vacancies in Fair Price Shops immediately. Civil Supplies Commissioner D.S. Chauhan assured the Minister that he would provide a detailed report on various issues within 10 days.

