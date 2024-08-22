GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fine rice to all ration card-holders from Jan., says Uttam

Ration shops to offer wheat at subsidised prices across Telangana

Published - August 22, 2024 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at the Civil Supplies department review meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at the Civil Supplies department review meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Keeping its election promise, the government has decided to supply fine rice to all ration card-holders in Telangana starting next January, Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The Minister revealed this at the State-Level Vigilance Committee meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday. He stressed the importance of delivering the best quality rice to consumers at the review meeting, and instructed officials to supply wheat at subsidised prices, wherever needed, ensuring that demands are met across the State.

He issued a stern warning to ration dealers against diverting PDS rice. The government would address the grievances of ration dealers and provide them with incentives, he said, and warned that any diversion of PDS rice would not be tolerated, suggesting that the penalty should be the cancellation of the dealership. He called for strict measures to prevent the illegal trade of PDS rice.

MDM scheme

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was also present at the meeting, raised concerns about the poor quality and insufficient quantity of rice being supplied under the mid-day meal scheme. In response, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to ensure a significant improvement in the quality of rice supplied to schools and hostels. There should be a special focus on rice being supplied to residential schools, hostels and Anganwadi centres, he said.

The Minister expressed concerns about the quality of fortified rice and instructed officials to carry out checks to ensure beneficiaries receive the designated quantity and best quality.

Regarding subsidised cylinder scheme, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the Civil Supplies Department to give wide publicity to the provision of gas cylinders at ₹500. He suggested that the department should send messages to all beneficiaries.

He also asked the officials to fill up 1,629 vacancies in Fair Price Shops immediately. Civil Supplies Commissioner D.S. Chauhan assured the Minister that he would provide a detailed report on various issues within 10 days.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.