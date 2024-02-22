GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Find out from Palamuru people about change in last 10 years, BRS asks Congress

February 22, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked the Congress party to find out from the people of combined Mahabubnagar (Palamuru) district whether the area had witnessed better development either during the previous Congress or Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rule or since formation of the Telangana State in 2014, when BRS had come to power.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had spoken all lies during the Kodangal public meeting and people know under whose administration distress migration from Palamuru was stopped. Protests for plying more buses to Mumbai were not held during the last 10 years, BRS leaders V. Srinivas Goud, G. Devi Prasad Rao and E. Anjaneya Goud said addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

They sought to know from the ruling party leaders as to what was the extent of ayacut that was given water under Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme till 2014 and how much ayacut was irrigated during the last 10 years. Telangana was given statehood as BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao was representing Mahabubnagar in the Parliament and it was due to the struggle led by KCR for 14 years that Mr. Revanth Reddy could become the Chief Minister now.

The BRS leaders suggested the government to take up a visit to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) as it could be completed by the year-end in mission mode and rethink over Kodangal lift irrigation scheme source as taking water from Jurala would not be viable. New lift schemes being planned by Karnataka would reduce the availability of water at Jurala.

People voted Congress as they were seeking more than what the BRS did during the last 10 years, they observed.

