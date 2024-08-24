ADVERTISEMENT

Find my farmhouse, Madhu Yaskhi asks KTR

Published - August 24, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Former MP and senior Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud

Senior Congress leader and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud called upon Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao to prove that he had a farmhouse as alleged by the latter or apologise for his baseless allegations.

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi said unlike KTR he doesn’t have an illegal luxurious farmhouse in Janwada but he had a mango orchard in Gandipet where a small house has been built for the watchman. Mr. Rama Rao should know that rules allow orchards in the FTL and Buffer Zone and challenged him to go and check if there is any construction there.

