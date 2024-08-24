GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Find my farmhouse, Madhu Yaskhi asks KTR

Published - August 24, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Former MP and senior Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud

Former MP and senior Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud

Senior Congress leader and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud called upon Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao to prove that he had a farmhouse as alleged by the latter or apologise for his baseless allegations.

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi said unlike KTR he doesn’t have an illegal luxurious farmhouse in Janwada but he had a mango orchard in Gandipet where a small house has been built for the watchman. Mr. Rama Rao should know that rules allow orchards in the FTL and Buffer Zone and challenged him to go and check if there is any construction there.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.