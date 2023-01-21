Financial position of Discoms not promising, says Transco CMD

January 21, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao has stated that in spite of not so promising financial position of power utilities in the State, particularly the two distribution companies (Discoms), managements were fulfilling the demands of employees one-by-one.

Speaking at a new year diary release function of Telangana Electricity Accounts Officers Association here on Saturday, he stated that technical performance of the power utilities was very good but the financial performance was not improving. Focus of the every employee should be increase the metered sales of energy and cut down on unnecessary expenditure.

The CMD said the financial position of Genco and Transco was good but that of the Discoms was in poor shape. He asked the power employees to improve their skills pertaining to information technology as also communication skills.

He assured the employees that the managements would take a decision on pay revision after discussing the matter with the Chief Minister. He stated that he faced a lot of pressures when the contracts worth about ₹40,000 crore were given to BHEL in respect of new thermal power plants but the decision had saved about ₹6,000 crore to the utilities.

Joint MD of TS-Transco C. Srinivasa Rao said installation of smart meters was inevitable in future to do away with physical recording of meter reading and problems associated with it. CMDs of Northern Discom A. Gopal Rao and Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy also spoke at the event.