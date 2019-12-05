Financial assistance, job for bereaved RTC family

In-charge District Collector V. Chandra Shekar on Thursday handed over a cheque for ₹ 2 lakh as financial assistance to G. Muthyalamma, wife of deceased RTC employee Mallaiah. Mr. Mallaiah, assistant depot clerk at the Nalgonda bus depot, suffered a heart attack and passed away during the period of the strike by RTC employees.

His son will also be given the joining order for the job of junior assistant shortly, RTC Regional Manager M. Venkanna said.

Nalgonda MLA K. Bhupal Reddy and staff of RTC were present in this formal event in the Collector’s chamber.