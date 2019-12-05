Financial assistance, job for bereaved RTC family

In-charge District Collector V. Chandra Shekar on Thursday handed over a cheque for ₹ 2 lakh as financial assistance to G. Muthyalamma, wife of deceased RTC employee Mallaiah. Mr. Mallaiah, assistant depot clerk at the Nalgonda bus depot, suffered a heart attack and passed away during the period of the strike by RTC employees.
His son will also be given the joining order for the job of junior assistant shortly, RTC Regional Manager M. Venkanna said.
Nalgonda MLA K. Bhupal Reddy and staff of RTC were present in this formal event in the Collector’s chamber.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.