Financial assistance extended to relatives of accident victims

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav extending financial assistance to the relatives of Karnataka road accident victims in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 27, 2022 21:13 IST

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav extended financial assistance to the relatives of victims of the road accident that took place in Karnataka few weeks ago. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The accident at Kalburgi in Karnataka claimed the lives of Arjun Kumar, his wife Sarala, son Vivan, K. Anitha, Shiva Kumar, his wife Ravali and son Dikshit. Another seven persons were injured.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav along with Cantonment MLA G. Sayanna and Collector Sharman, met the families of the road accident victims at his office and extended them the financial assistance. While the families of those who died received ₹3 lakh each, those injured in the accident were extended an assistance of ₹ 50,000.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had responded soon after receiving the information of accident and spoke with the officials of Karnataka and requested them to extend best treatment to the victims.