ADVERTISEMENT

Finance special CS convenes meetings with departments for budget proposals

January 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 Day-long deliberations with senior officials today 

The Hindu Bureau

Finance department special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has decided to hold meetings with individual departments on Wednesday to discuss their requirements ahead of finalising their budget proposals.

Accordingly, the senior official will hold meetings starting with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department followed by key departments like Municipal Administration, Transport & Roads and Buildings, Revenue, Home and Irrigation departments. He asked the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and other senior officials to come prepared for the meetings so that the exercise could be completed at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US