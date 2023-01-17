Finance special CS convenes meetings with departments for budget proposals

January 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance department special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has decided to hold meetings with individual departments on Wednesday to discuss their requirements ahead of finalising their budget proposals.

Accordingly, the senior official will hold meetings starting with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department followed by key departments like Municipal Administration, Transport & Roads and Buildings, Revenue, Home and Irrigation departments. He asked the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and other senior officials to come prepared for the meetings so that the exercise could be completed at the earliest.