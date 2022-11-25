Finance Minister, Special Chief Secretary stay away from meeting convened by Nirmala Sitaraman

November 25, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance Secretary Ronald Ross attends the preparatory meet ahead of next budget 

Special Correspondent

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Finance department special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao stayed away from the preparatory meeting ahead of the next budget convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Government has no doubt deputed its representative Finance Secretary Ronald Ross, who is relatively new to the department to the meeting. But, absence of the Minister and the senior Finance Secretary raised many an eyebrow. The Finance special chief secretary has been representing Telangana’s issues with the Centre from time to time.

He along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was instrumental in convincing the Union Finance Ministry to relax restrictions imposed on the market borrowings citing financial management issues. But questions are being raised as to why Mr. Harish Rao as well as Mr. Ramakrishna Rao preferred not to attend the pre-budget meeting convened by the Union Government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US