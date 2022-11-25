Finance Minister, Special Chief Secretary stay away from meeting convened by Nirmala Sitaraman

November 25, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Finance department special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao stayed away from the preparatory meeting ahead of the next budget convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday.

The State Government has no doubt deputed its representative Finance Secretary Ronald Ross, who is relatively new to the department to the meeting. But, absence of the Minister and the senior Finance Secretary raised many an eyebrow. The Finance special chief secretary has been representing Telangana’s issues with the Centre from time to time.

He along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was instrumental in convincing the Union Finance Ministry to relax restrictions imposed on the market borrowings citing financial management issues. But questions are being raised as to why Mr. Harish Rao as well as Mr. Ramakrishna Rao preferred not to attend the pre-budget meeting convened by the Union Government.