Final written examination for police sub-inspector posts concludes

April 09, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board’s (TSLPRB) final written examination for stipendiary cadet trainee sub-inspectors (Civil) and other equivalent posts concluded on Sunday.

The examination— arithmetic and test of reasoning/mental ability and English language, and general studies and Telugu/Urdu language—were held separately in the forenoon and afternoon sessions on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Of the total applied candidates, 59, 534 (95.50%) appeared on Saturday and 58,019 (95.47%) attended the examinations on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board organised the examinations at 81 test centres in and around Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar limits, and witnessed candidates for the posts of sub-inspectors (Information Technology & Communications Organization, Police Transport Organisation) and Assistant sub-inspectors (Fingerprint Bureau).

The TSLPRB, in a release on Sunday, said the examinations were conducted as per the schedule, and biometric verification was done to ensure unique identity of each candidate using digital fingerprints and digital photographs that were captured at the stage of preliminary written examination.

The preliminary key of the final written examination will be published on the recruitment website.