Final written exam for constable post sees 98% attendance

April 30, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The final written examination for recruitment of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee police constables conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) concluded on Sunday, with an overall attendance percentage of 98.01%.

A total of 1,16,464 candidates had applied for constable posts for Civil, Information Technology & Communications Organisation and other equivalent posts.

According to a release by TSLPRB, 183 test centres were set up across the State for the forenoon session of the examination of Civil and equivalent posts. The afternoon session of technical paper for IT & CO, for 6,801 candidates, was held in eight venues in and around Hyderabad and witnessed an attendance of 89.52%.

Officials said the exam was conducted successfully following all norms as per the schedule. Biometric verification of candidates was done to ensure the unique identity of each candidate by using digital fingerprints and digital photographs, captured earlier.

Some candidates found the question paper difficult. The paper containing 200 questions included test of English, Reasoning, General Science and Arithmetic. Apart from the static polity part, policies and schemes of the Union government, and affairs of Telangana, were asked. Some of them included New India Literacy Programme, Heal in India, Indian Space Policy, Janani Suraksha Yojana, and matching of welfare scheme to its corresponding Ministry.

Questions from Telangana were on introduction of Nethannaku Cheyutha scheme, the first Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, award for Balagam movie at Onkyo Film Awards, Digital Telangana, Dhruva portal, India’s largest floating solar power plant by NTPC at Ramagundam, who designed the Telangana State police emblem and who is known as Telangana’s Bhagat Singh, among others.

Preliminary results of the written examinations will be made available on the official recruitment website shortly.

