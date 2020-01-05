Final voter list for upcoming municipal elections released

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, the third largest civic body in the State, will go for its elections with a total number of 3,06,544 voters, which includes 1,57,468 females.

The final lists of voters relating to the NMC and Bodhan, Armoor and newly formed Bheemgal municipal councils in the district were released on Saturday.

Allotment of divisions

The number of divisions allotted to different categories was released on Saturday. Of the 60 divisions in NMC, 12 are reserved for BC General, as many for BC women; 16 for OC general; 14 for OC unreserved; five for SCs; and one for STs.

The 32nd division with 5,847 voters is the largest while the third division is the smallest (4,226 voters).

There are 11,900 voters for 12 wards in the newly-constituted Bheemgal municipal council.

Of them, 6,275 are females. Among the women, BCs are 5,091 and given their population, it is likely to be reserved for BC women.

Bodhan with a total of 62,378 voters is divided into 38 wards. In this old municipal town too, women (31,650) topped the list of voters. Here, 15 wards (eight general and seven women) are reserved for BCs. Of the 19 general wards, 11 are reserved for women.

The Armoor voter list has not been released as some discrepancies cropped up.

Meanwhile, the 49 wards in Kamareddy include 85,168 voters, with 43,326 females; 19 wards in Banswada have 20,544 voters, including 10,585 females; and 12 wards in Yellareddy have 11,993 voters, of which 6,212 are females.

For the three municipal councils, a total of 178 polling stations have been set up. That includes 116 booths in Kamareddy, 24 in Yellareddy and 38 in Banswada.

Ward-wise reservations would be published on Sunday and nominations would be received from January 8 to 10, said Collector N. Satyanarayana.

Withdrawal of nominations would be allowed up to 3 p.m. of January 14 and immediately after that, the list of contesting candidates would be published, the Collector said.