Final rites of Nalgonda engineer shot dead in US held 

Final rites of Nakka Sai Charan, the environmental engineer who was shot dead in Baltimore City of Maryland in the United States on June 19, were held in Nalgonda town on Tuesday.

Sai Charan, 25, had been working with a consulting firm in Columbia for the past six months, after he completed his M.S. He was found with a gunshot wound on the head in his SUV and later breathed his last at a medical centre in the early hours of Sunday.

On Tuesday, a few hours after the youth’s mortal remains arrived in the town, a large gathering comprising friends, locals and leaders from political parties called on the family and shared their grief.

A funeral procession was carried out from the family’s residence at Vivekananda Nagar.

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, local legislator Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, municipal chairman M. Saidi Reddy and others took part in the procession.