Final hearing on Jagan’s pleas on April 9

Justice G. Sridevi of Telangana High Court on Wednesday posted the 11 writ petitions filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy seeking exemption from appearing in CBI Special Court to April 9 for final hearing.

When the petitions came up for hearing, the judge asked Mr. Reddy’s counsel S. Niranjan Reddy if he had received the copy of the counter affidavit filed by the CBI. As the judge announced the date for final hearing of the petitions, the counsel requested for a direction to the special court for exempting Mr. Reddy from appearance in the court.

The judge suggested to the counsel to inform the special court that the HC was seized of the matter and had posted the matter for final hearing. The judge said since the CBI counsel was present in the court, the latter can inform the special court about the development in the HC on the matter.

In another case, Justice P. Naveen Rao of Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed applications filed by three real estate firms claiming 150 acres of land in Nadergul village of Balapur mandal in Rangareddy district.

Alpha holdings, United landmarks and Omega development ventures filed the pleas in 2019 questioning the orders passed Kandukur Revenue officials rejecting their applications for conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural ones. The authorities contended that neither the firms nor the vendors filed applications declarations of the land under Land Ceiling Act.