Film theatres to open, shootings to resume

Film City proposed on outskirts of Hyderabad, KCR tells film industry representatives

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered reopening of cinema theatres and resumption of film shootings in view of unlock process against COVID getting under way.

He also declared allotment of 1,500 to 2,000 acres of land on Hyderabad outskirts for the construction of a film city of international standards. For the purpose, he wanted a delegation of film personalities and officials to visit Bulgaria to study the renowned film city there. The delegation should come up with proposals for film city in Hyderabad on similar lines.

Mr. Rao made the observations when actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna called on him on Saturday. They discussed the development of film industry and expansion on the occasion, a release said.

Mr. Rao informed them that the government proposed to construct Cinema City of Hyderabad aided by the positive attributes of film industry for development and expansion here. The government will acquire 1,500 to 2,000 acres of land and give it to film production units for construction of ultra modern studios keeping future requirements in view. The government will provide an air strip and other basic infrastructure in the film city, he added.

Mr. Rao told them that about 10 lakh people were directly or indirectly dependent for livelihood on film industry in the State. A number of them lost employment and got into financial problems as shootings stopped and theatres were closed due to COVID.

Since normal conditions were returning, shootings should resume observing COVID precautions. Thereby, all those dependent on film industry could be bailed out of crisis.

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna told Mr. Rao that shootings had already resumed with government permissions. Arrangements to reopen theatres were in place.