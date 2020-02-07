Film screening stalled

Taking umbrage at alleged portrayal of educational institutions and women in bad light in the newly-released Telugu film titled “Degree College”, activists of various students and women’s organisations stalled the screening of the film at a theatre in the town on Friday.

Activists of PDSU, POW and PYL staged a sit-in at the entrance of the theatre ahead of the issue of tickets for the inaugural show of the film here on Friday morning.

Holding banners, the protesters shouted slogans demanding a ban on the film. They alleged that the publicity posters of the film contained obscene pictures and showed academic institutions, students’ community and women in poor light.

They charged the makers of the film with trying to corrupt young minds by depicting obscene content in the promotional posters with a commercial motive ‘denigrating’ educational institutions.

Blaming “obscene films” for the rising tide of violence against women, they demanded that the Central Board of Film Certification should ban films containing vulgar and obscene content.

POW district secretary Ch. Shiromani, PDSU district secretary N. Azad, PYL district secretary K. Srinivas and others took part in the stir.

The theatre management reportedly stopped screening the film on the first day of its release.