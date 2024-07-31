Film producer, two bank employees arrested for misappropriating ₹40 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested three persons, including two IndusInd Bank employees, for misappropriating funds totalling ₹40 crore.

Kanugula Ramaswamy and Sapai Rajesh, employees at Shamshabad branch of IndusInd Bank along with Shaik Basheed, a Tollywood film producer, were arrested by the police following a complaint by Manikandan Ramanathan, Zonal Head - Operations, IndusInd Bank Limited. The three colluded and diverted the funds to different bank accounts illegally.

“Ramaswamy, serving as the Branch Manager and Rajesh, the Service Delivery Manager, facilitated unauthorised transactions from the account of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited at the bank’s Nariman Point Mumbai branch on July 12. The funds were subsequently transferred to various other accounts,” an official from the Cyberabad EOW explained.

While Ramaswamy and Rajesh were arrested in Hyderabad on July 24, Shaik Basheed was arrested in Delhi on July 29. Shaik Basheed, who contested as Congress candidate from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh, was previously involved in 10 cheating cases in CCS Hyderabad, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Bowenpally, Narsingi and Mominpet in Vikarabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.