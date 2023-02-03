Film personalities express condolences

February 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Cutting across language barriers, film personalities from across the country condoled the death of legendary director K. Viswanath, who passed last midnight in Hyderabad.

Here are what the film personalities said and tweeted from their official handles:

Kamal Haasan said the legendary filmmaker’s “art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime.”

“K Vishwanath garu fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan,” said Chiranjeevi in a handwritten note posted on his official Twitter page.

“Shocked beyond words! K Viswanath’s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian/Telugu cinema and for me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The legend will live on! Om Shanti !!,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Venkatesh Daggubati

“Truly saddened to hear about the passing of K Vishwanath garu. This is not just a loss to the Telugu industry but to our country! My condolences to his near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mammootty

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones.”

“My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Shri K Viswanath garu. May God give his family the strength to bear this loss. The works of this legendary director will continue to fascinate the lovers of cinema for decades to come. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Nagarjuna

“Viswanath’s legacy will continue to inspire the coming generations of storytellers. Another legend lost! K Viswanath garu made a lasting impact with his memorable movies and characters. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations and his soul rest in peace. Viswanath, who started his journey in the film industry as a sound artist, went on to direct award-winning films such as Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swati Mutyam, Saptapadi, Kaamchor, Sanjog and Jaag Utha Insaan.”

S.S. Rajamouli

“The Indian film industry will remain indebted to Viswanath for his teachings. If anyone in the world asks what is the best thing about your Telugu cinema, we will proudly say that we have K. Viswanath. Your signature on Telugu cinema and art in general will shine brightly forever. Sir, we are indebted to you for the roles you taught us in film grammar,” he wrote.

Ram Charan

“We have lost a legend! K Vishwanath garu.. You will always remain immortal in all our hearts and in art. May his beautiful soul rest in peace.”

Jr NTR

Jr NTR said Viswanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents with films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam.

“The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace,” the actor posted on Twitter.

Vikram

“Not only were you such a prolific director with your path breaking films ( Swatimutyam, Sagara Sangamam & Sankarabharanam being personal favs. I watched the last 14 times) but proved you were a consummate actor too with your subtle performances. We will miss you dear #KViswanathGaru.RIP,” Vikram tweeted.

Allu Arjun hailed Viswanath as the “master of the craft” and pride of Indian cinema.

“One of my most most fav directors of all time. Teacher for every actor. Pride of Indian cinema Viswanath garu no more. He left us but his masterpieces will live on for ever. Rest in peace guruji,” he wrote.

Mahesh Babu

“The genius who brought together culture & cinema so beautifully... His impact extends far beyond cinema. Rest in peace #KVishwanath garu... You will be deeply missed. My condolences to his family and loved ones.” “Anjali tradition, warmth, heart, music, dance, love ... your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji” wrote Rahman.

Karthi said Viswanath was always a class apart.

“A true legend who was always a class apart and exhibited his finest craft as a film maker while staying extremely humble. We are proud to have lived in his times and share the same medium as his. A big salute to you sir. RIP Viswanath garu.”

Ravi Reja

“Disheartening to know about the tragic news of #KVishwanath garu. Words may not suffice to express his loss. His contribution to Telugu cinema will live on in our memories forever. My sincere condolences to his entire family and dear ones.”

Anil Kapoor

“K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple… RIP My Guru,” he tweeted.