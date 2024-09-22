ADVERTISEMENT

Film critic Ponnam Ravichandra selected a jury member for L‘Alternativa Film Festival to be held in Spain

Published - September 22, 2024 12:29 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Film critic and assistant regional secretary (Southern Region), Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), Ponnam Ravichandra, has been selected as one of the jury members for the 31st L‘Alternativa Film Festival to be held in Barcelona, Spain, from November 14 to 23, 2024. The other members of the jury are: Lourdes Feixa of the host country Spain and William Sorensen Munch of Norway, a press release said. Mr. Ravichandra had served as a jury member for Nandi Awards and Portugal International Film Festival in the past.

