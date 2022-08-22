Film actor Jr NTR meets Amit Shah

Home Minister reportedly wanted to meet stars of ‘RRR’

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 22, 2022 17:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Amit Shah met with matinee idol Junior NTR at the Airport Novotel Hotel and was closeted for about 20 minutes before they were joined by Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, general secretary Tarun Chugh and others late on Sunday night.

Party sources said it was a courtesy call and the discussion was about his recent blockbuster hit ‘RRR’ which is being touted as a contender for being nominated for the Oscar Award from the country. The on record briefing has been that the Home Minister was keen to meet both actors — Ram Charan and Junior NTR — to appreciate them for their respective roles in the movie but Chiranjeevi’s son was not available.

But, no one rules out political talk happening between Mr. Shah and NTR Jr. The latter has been keeping away from the Telugu Desam activities for many years to focus on his acting career. While few would bet on him giving up his acting and join politics full time considering that he is inarguably acknowledged as the best actor in Telugu film industry, the talk off-record is that he might be considered as a ‘long term investment’ for the party, at least in Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“With former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh being pushed into the heir apparent role in TD, there is less scope for NTR Junior to make a mark there,” it is being pointed out.

Meanwhile, former director-general of police T. Krishna Prasad was also welcomed into the party by Mr. Shah during the Munugode public meeting on Saturday. The Union Home Minister also called on media baron Ramoji Rao at the Ramoji Film City.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app