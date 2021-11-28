Fill vacant posts immediately: BJP

At its State executive meet, BJP passes five resolutions

The State Executive of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded that the government to all vacant posts immediately by issuing notifications. Similarly, it has also felt that the outcome of Huzurabad by-election is an indication of future political picture unveiling in the state.

The two-day party state executive was held here on November 26 and 27 presided over by party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and attended by all other leaders of the party.

As many as five resolutions were adopted by the party including on unemployment, Dalit Bandhu, problems being faced by farmers, hitches in Dharani and a political resolution on the prevailing conditions in the State.

“During the seven-year rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the State has failed on all fronts and it was under the total control of KCR family. Corruption is at its peak. The outcome of the Huzurabad by-election with winning of former minister E Rajender jolted the TRS. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was forced to come out of farm house and reach Dharna Chowk. Despite spending hundreds of crores of rupees by the ruling party and people taught a fitting lesson and it was indication of future political picture in the state,” said the political resolution and thanked the voters for voting party candidate.

Coming to the financial front in the state, the BJP said that debt of the State had reached ₹4 lakh crore and even to pay salaries for employees the government had to opt for overdraft from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and some contractors committed suicide unable to repay the loans they had availed. Stating that even bills related to COVID-related medicines and equipment were pending for a long time, suppliers rejecting to resume supply indicates the seriousness.

Terming the ruling of TRS as ‘dictatorial,’ the political resolution stated that the Chief Minister and Ministers instigating party workers on BJP activists was nothing but undemocratic and police were working under the control of TRS.

On unemployment, the resolution said that about 200 unemployed persons committed suicide whereas Biswal Committee stated vacancy of 1.91 lakh in addition to regular retirements every year. Telangana State Public Service Commission former chairman Ghanta Chakrapani has admitted that only 29,091 posts were filled, it added. It has also questioned the promise of unemployment allowance.

The resolution passed on Dalit Bandhu questioned the sincerity of the government in implementing the scheme and wondered what happened to the promise.

On farmers’ issues – Telangana Rytu Gosa – the BJP questioned the policies being implemented in the State and said that the government had failed to implement loan waiver as promised. It had also pointed out that several farmers, particularly tenant farmers, had committed suicide but compensations were not paid.

Resolution on Dharani demanded that the all the problems in the portal be addressed immediately.