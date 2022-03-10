Fill up job vacancies before Nov., demands Revanth

‘There are 1.91 lakh vacancies’

Hyderabad

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy has demanded the government to fill up the vacancies before November this year as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao plans to go for early polls in December this year.

He said the government’s sincerity is in question as the vacancies are much higher at 1.91 lakh while only 89,000 vacancies were announced by the government.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Congress leaders here, he said 90,000 employees retired in the last 8 years and the government has saved huge money to the tune of ₹1.21 lakh crore by not filling them on time.

Moreover, the government owes ₹1.20 lakh to each unemployed youth of 28 lakh registered unemployed youth. If the Chief Minister is sincere, he should pay that money to all the youth as promised before the 2018 polls, he said.

Mr. Reddy also demanded the government not to collect any registration or exam fee for the recruitment notifications to be given now. The government will earn ₹12,000 crores only through registrations for the new vacancies and this should be waived off. He wanted the government to provide free coaching, apart from food facility, to those preparing for the exams. And the notification process should be completed within three months, he said.

The Congress chief said the party would announce an action plan to pressurise the government on its unfulfilled promises like the two bedroom houses and three acres of land to Dalits.