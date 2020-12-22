Fill up all vacant posts, urges Dy Collectors Association

HYDERABAD

22 December 2020 18:40 IST

The Telangana State Deputy Collectors Association has urged the State government to fill up all the vacant special grade deputy collectors and deputy collectors’ posts by promoting eligible deputy collectors and tahsildars on ad hoc basis.

The Association wanted the creation of additional collector posts in the cadre of special grade deputy collectors with well-defined job chart so as to facilitate healthy competition among the officers in performing their duties. Steps should be taken to give postings to all the deputy collectors and special grade deputy collectors who are in waiting while the government should also treat the service rendered as ad hoc deputy collector for confirmation into the IAS cadre.

Association president K. Chandramohan, general secretary D. Srinivas Reddy and other office-bearers called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and submitted a memorandum in this regard to him. They urged the government to take steps for creation of cadre of special grade deputy collectors in the pay scale of additional commissioner/additional director in the Commercial Taxes wing of the Municipal Administration department so that the services of these senior officers could be utilised in the effective implementation of the new legislations enacted by the government.

The association wanted construction of residential quarters to RDOs and additional collector grade officers so that they could maintain headquarters while steps should be taken for ensuring job rotation to the deputy collectors so that all the officials would get an opportunity to work as RDOs.