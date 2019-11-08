Fill Lokayukta, HRC posts: HC

The Telangana High Court on Friday said it was imperative that the positions of Lokayukta, Upa-Lokayukta and the Chairman and Members of the State Human Rights Commission be filled as early as possible.
Hearing a PIL petition filed by a social activist K. Venkanna seeking direction to government to fill these posts, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan said the State could not function without these bodies as they were responsible to protect the interests and rights of people. As Advocate General B.S. Prasad sought time, the bench posted the matter for November 29.
However, the bench said it was hoping that these positions would be filled by that time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor