Fill Lokayukta, HRC posts: HC

The Telangana High Court on Friday said it was imperative that the positions of Lokayukta, Upa-Lokayukta and the Chairman and Members of the State Human Rights Commission be filled as early as possible.

Hearing a PIL petition filed by a social activist K. Venkanna seeking direction to government to fill these posts, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan said the State could not function without these bodies as they were responsible to protect the interests and rights of people. As Advocate General B.S. Prasad sought time, the bench posted the matter for November 29.

However, the bench said it was hoping that these positions would be filled by that time.