File report on weavers: HC to govt

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the government to file a detailed report on the steps it had taken to help the weavers of the State as coronavirus pandemic shattered their lives, crippling them financially.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, hearing a PIL plea filed by lawyer Rapolu Bhaskar, asked Advocate General B.S. Prasad to inform it if the government was contemplating any financial assistance to weavers. The plea was posted to Wednesday for next hearing.

In another PIL petition seeking inquiry into the custodial death of a Dalit in Manthani police station of Ramagundam Commissionerate, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar presented to the court that he could not conduct the inquiry having been occupied with ongoing pandemic related work. The Commissioner sought time to complete the inquiry and present the report as directed by bench earlier.

The matter was posted to June 18 for next hearing.