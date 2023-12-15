ADVERTISEMENT

File pertaining to online filing of RTI applications signed by new Telangana IT Minister

December 15, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu held a meeting at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The new IT and Industries Minister of Telangana, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, signed three files immediately after taking charge of the portfolios on Thursday. One the files pertains to creation of a platform for online filing of Right to Information (RTI) applications.

The first file is about developing an exclusive policy for MSMEs, and to set up an institutional mechanism for hand-holding & supporting MSMEs in the State.

The second one, about online filing of RTIs, is “an issue that had been consistently raised by RTI activists and civil society in the past, given that multiple other states already have this facility in place. This platform is expected to promote increased accountability and transparency in government departments across the board,” as per the press release.

And, the third file is pertaining to usage of digital technologies by all government departments and agencies to improve public service delivery and departmental efficiency. 

