File counter affidavit in Raja Singh arrest case: HC

Justice A. Abhishek Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the government to file counter affidavit in the writ petition filed by MLA T. Raja Singh, challenging his arrest under PD Act, by this October 20.

Earlier, the judge had already instructed the government to file counter affidavit in the matter. The government counsel on Tuesday sought two more weeks of time to file its response stating that the PD Act Advisory Board was yet to announce its decision on the MLA’s arrest under PD Act.

The matter would be heard again on October 20.