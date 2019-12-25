File case against Karimnagar municipal chief: court to police

Karimnagar Second Additional Judicial Magistrate of first class Raju has instructed the One Town police to register a criminal case against the Karimnagar municipal commissioner and managing director of Sri Rajarajeshwari Constructions Private Limited on charges of irregularities in issuance of tenders for Smart City works.

It may be recalled that Karimnagar BJP town president Bethi Mahender Reddy had lodged a complaint with the police requesting a criminal case against the MCK commissioner, who is also the MD of Smart City works, G. Venugopal Reddy.

When police failed to register a case, he had approached the court, which had issued orders instructing the police to register a criminal case under IPC sections 164, 166, 157,168, 200, 203, 204, 217. 406, 417 and 420.

The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned Smart City project to Karimnagar and released huge funds for the development of the town. However, the MCK commissioner was accused of irregularities in allocation of works of package-1 and package-II to the contractor, Sri Rajarajeshwari Constructions, which was kept in the blacklist by the government.

He added that the municipal commissioner had issued a notification stating that tenders for the Smart City works were postponed due to a court order.

Later, the MCK authorities allocated the works to the disqualified contractor against all norms.

He alleged that the commissioner had colluded with the contractor and issued tenders violating all norms only to siphon off public money. He urged the court to take firm action to check misuse of public money and ensure that the Smart City developmental works were taken up in a transparent manner.