Fighting virus threat with sanitation drive

Over 16,000 areas in capital covered

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched a special sanitation drive in different parts of the city on Sunday to meet the COVID-19 threat. Its teams took up fogging in more than 16,000 areas with small sized fogging machines.

The special drive follows instructions of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao for taking up sanitation programmes over four days by mobilising additional vehicles and spending more time on operations. GHMC teams fanned out into different areas and took up activities like cleaning of garbage.

At the same time, 453 teams headed by entomologists sprayed sodium hypochlorate with the help of sprayers, fogging machines and spray jets in 636 localities in the GHMC limits. Spraying operations were also taken up at urban health centres, `basti’ dispensaries, religious places, markets and other thickly populated areas. Emergency teams had been constituted at zonal and circle levels on the instructions of Mr. Rama Rao.

Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi conducted surprise visits in some places in Khairatabad and Charminar zones to supervise the operations.