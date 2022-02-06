Fighting post-COVID weakness

HYDERABAD

06 February 2022 01:41 IST

Sweating, intermittent headaches and joint pain lasting weeks after recovery

A five-minute walk or taking the stairs has become a daunting task for several people who have recovered from COVID. They want to get back to their regular life, but the ‘residual’ weakness post COVID is tiring the body even after minimal activity.

Some more have complained of profuse sweating, tremors and even intermittent headaches. These after effects of the virus are lasting for a few days to weeks.

Consultant physicians said that the fatigue, and joint pain are not limited to COVID. “The weakness is experienced after any viral infection as body expends energy in fighting virus. One of the symptoms of infection is decreased appetite. The body will become weak when high amount of energy is spent in the fight and when appetite is low,” said Dr. Apoorva Munigela, consultant physician at AIG Hospitals.

People have also complained of brain fog, dizziness, sweating, and problems with concentration. It takes some time for the body to recover from fighting viruses. Nutritional levels, and immunity are some of the factors which determine severity of the weakness.

Senior consultant in Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospital J. Sreekanth pointed at vitamin deficiencies that people could be suffering from prior to getting the infection. Work from home, and change in lifestyle such as sleep patterns, and work hours, play a role in this.

“People who work from home are likely to have Vitamin D deficiency. If a person is vegetarian, they might have Vitamin B12 deficiency,” said Dr. Sreekanth. Severity of the weakness post infection could be more in people with vitamin deficiencies, and doctors could suggest blood tests to know the vitamin levels.

A nutrition consultant, Suneetha Sapur, said that metabolism increases when the body fights any type of viral infection, which leads to increased demand for calories and nutrients. However, people tend to eat less because of lower appetite during sickness.

“So foods that have good amounts of nutrients, vitamins, and proteins, and which are easy to digest are important. Preferably liquid foods, or semi-solid foods having these elements will be helpful. This applies during recovery too. Besides this, what a person likes is important. Forcing a healthy food that a person does not like might not help,” said Ms. Suneetha.

Some foods could help in quick recovery. A registered dietician at Continental Hospitals, Dr. Zeenath Fatima, listed anti-inflammatory foods that help in recovering from weakness, and body aches.

Some of them are seeds (such as water melon, musk melon, flax), fish, fish oil, dry fruits, turmeric in moderate amounts, cod liver oil, and chicken stew.

“Seeds and nuts are good source of protein, fats and minerals, which helps in supporting the immune system and fast recovery. Refined carbs have to be avoided such as all items from bakery, pizza, burger, shawarma, pasta, noodles. They aggravate inflammation, and stop absorption of vitamins and minerals,” said Dr. Zeenath.

Ms. Suneetha mentioned that immunity cannot be built in a day or a few weeks depending only on food. “Apart from food, the factors which determine immunity levels are sleep, stress management, and exercise. Nutritional supplements have to be taken for short time. The source has to be natural food,” she said.