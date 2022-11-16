Fighting for promised compensation for one year

November 16, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Some farmers led by Toguta MPTC member Sharath stalled works at Ghanapur in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district on Tuesday.

This was not for the first time the farmers held dharna with the same demand. They are doing it for the past one year or so on and off. Whenever there was an agitation police and revenue officials reach the spot and pacify them with a promise to address the issue.

According to MPTC member K. Sharath, from the ruling party, the authorities have acquired about 73 acres of land from farmers for the canal works of additional tmcft for the Mallannasagar. During the land acquisition the farmers were promised a payment of ₹13 lakh per acre. They were paid ₹8 lakh at the time of acquisition but the remaining ₹5 lakh was not paid so far. This was despite farmers holding protests several times in the last 16 months or so with the same demand.

“At the time of land acquisition for canal works, officials promised this amount. The then Collector and mandal revenue officials were present there at the time of discussions and promise were made. They said that money would be paid within three to four months and there would not be any delay,” said Mr. Sharath while speaking to The Hindu. He was quick to admit that there was no written assurance from the officials in this regard or any proof for that except those present at the discussions, adding that it was a mistake committed by them at the time of registering lands to the government.

“The additional tmc canal works are nearly 90 per cent completed and we are worried whether the promise made by officials will be kept by the government or not. That was why we have stalled the bridge works on Tuesday. We hope that official will address our issue at least now,” said Mr Sharath.