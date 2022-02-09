Fighting all odds to pursue their dreams

190 students of TSWREIS crack medical entrance exam

B. Saani’s father works as a sanitation worker and mother as a labourer in Husnabad, Karimnagar. Spandana from Cherlapalem village in Mahabubabad district also has an economically-disadvantaged background. So does Neha from Nagarkurnool village whose mother, a single parent, is a labourer.

Their unfavourable financial conditions, however, were no deterrent to the dreams of the three as they cracked the medical entrance exam and will be studying at prestigious medical colleges in the State.

They are among the 190 students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) who created history by securing MBBS seats in the first round of medical counselling.

TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Ross said 513 children from poor and marginalised sections have secured admission into medical colleages in the past six years which is a “remarkable achievement”. “This is a milestone for TSWREIS as never before such a large number of the first generation learners from humble family backgrounds made it to medical colleges”.

He praised the teaching staff for guiding the poor students hailing from villages, tribal areas, and urban slums to help achieve their long-cherished dreams of joining medical colleges, IITs, NITs and other premier higher educational institutions.

“If not for free NEETcoaching, I wouldn’t have dreamt of preparing for the exam givenmy family’s economic condition. I want to become a nephrologist and want to be rememberedas a poor people’s doctor,” said Mr. Saani, who will be joining Gandhi Medical College.

“ Ourteachers motivated me a lot. I want topursue nephrology as a specialisation,” chipped in Ms Spandana, who will be joining Osmania Medical College.

Neha, who decided to become a doctor after losing her fatherwhen she was in 5th class, said, “My mother sacrificed and struggled a lot to educate me,” she added. Neha will be joining Kakatiya Medical College.

Ms. Ross said the ‘entire credit’ for the success should go to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eeshwar for sanctioning funds for NEET coaching.