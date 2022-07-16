Fighter roosters fetch ₹4.46 lakh in auction

The cocks were recently seized at a mango farm in Chinnakanjerla village of Patancheru mandal

Fighting roosters being handed over the new owners after an auction in Sangareddy Excise Court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

In an auction, seized fighter roosters fetched as much as ₹4.46 lakh in an auction that took place in Sangareddy Excise Court on Saturday. As many as 46 bidders participated in the auction, and the excise magistrate handed over them to the new owners on the court premises.

The excise officials recently raided a mango farm in Chinnakanjerla village of Patancheru mandal, Sangareddy district, where cock fights took place. The police seized ₹13,12,140 cash from the place in addition to 31 cocks. Cases were registered against 40 persons, including former TDP MLA from Andhra Pradesh, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Akkineni Satish, Krishnam Raju and Barla Srinu. Special teams were formed to arrest those involved in the case.

Meanwhile the cocks confiscated by the authorities were “deposited” in the court along with the seized amount.

Excise Magistrate Hanumantha Rao oversaw the auctioning of cocks. It was stated that one cock was sold for ₹30,000, followed by some for ₹20,000, and some for ₹12,500.

The Magistrate said the amount fetched in the auction will be credited into government account.