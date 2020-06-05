Telangana

‘Fight for Singur and Manjeera dams will continue’

All tanks in the region have gone dry, says Sangareddy MLA

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy vowed to continue his fight for Manjeera and Singur dams despite the government using police force to suppress his voice.

At a press conference here, he said the TRS leaders were silent despite Sangareddy and several parts of Hyderabad city being denied water because of the ‘illegal’ withdrawl of water from Singur dam. He said 16 TMC ft water was released without any government order and despite protests there is no response from the TRS MLAs and ministers.

Holding Finance Minister T. Harish Rao responsible, he said he would question the Minister whenever he attends a meeting in the district headquarters. “Even if I am attacked physically by the TRS leaders while confronting the Minister I won’t sit silent and respond equally,” he said.

Mr. Jagga Reddy said if the TRS leaders want to run the show with the support of police he would respond with the support of people and party cadre. He said all the lakes and tanks in and around Sangareddy have gone bone dry with the illegal withdrawal of water and this was a great disservice to the people from TRS.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 8:27:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/fight-for-singur-and-manjeera-dams-will-continue/article31760096.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY