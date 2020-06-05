‘Fight for Singur and Manjeera dams will continue’

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy vowed to continue his fight for Manjeera and Singur dams despite the government using police force to suppress his voice.
At a press conference here, he said the TRS leaders were silent despite Sangareddy and several parts of Hyderabad city being denied water because of the ‘illegal’ withdrawl of water from Singur dam. He said 16 TMC ft water was released without any government order and despite protests there is no response from the TRS MLAs and ministers.
Holding Finance Minister T. Harish Rao responsible, he said he would question the Minister whenever he attends a meeting in the district headquarters. “Even if I am attacked physically by the TRS leaders while confronting the Minister I won’t sit silent and respond equally,” he said.
Mr. Jagga Reddy said if the TRS leaders want to run the show with the support of police he would respond with the support of people and party cadre. He said all the lakes and tanks in and around Sangareddy have gone bone dry with the illegal withdrawal of water and this was a great disservice to the people from TRS.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism