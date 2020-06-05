‘Fight for Singur and Manjeera dams will continue’

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy vowed to continue his fight for Manjeera and Singur dams despite the government using police force to suppress his voice.

At a press conference here, he said the TRS leaders were silent despite Sangareddy and several parts of Hyderabad city being denied water because of the ‘illegal’ withdrawl of water from Singur dam. He said 16 TMC ft water was released without any government order and despite protests there is no response from the TRS MLAs and ministers.

Holding Finance Minister T. Harish Rao responsible, he said he would question the Minister whenever he attends a meeting in the district headquarters. “Even if I am attacked physically by the TRS leaders while confronting the Minister I won’t sit silent and respond equally,” he said.

Mr. Jagga Reddy said if the TRS leaders want to run the show with the support of police he would respond with the support of people and party cadre. He said all the lakes and tanks in and around Sangareddy have gone bone dry with the illegal withdrawal of water and this was a great disservice to the people from TRS.