Fight for people, forgetting personal problems, Revanth tells Congress cadre

December 28, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy appealed to party members to be proactive and fight on the issues as people’s problems were far bigger than minor personal problems.

After hoisting the party flag on the 138th foundation day of the party at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, he remarked that there were dire situations in the country and the State. Telangana had become captive in the hands of K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said and alleged that KCR had finished the looting in the State and now was set to loot the country in the name of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) as the greed had increased.

He also said that KCR, who was in Delhi for three days for the works of his party office, did not even try to question the Central government about the projects that should be allocated to the State as per the AP Bifurcation Act. To make people aware of KCR’s designs, Mr. Reddy appealed to the party cadre to participate in the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra, which is being held from January 26, 2023. Every Congress member should go to the remotest parts of the State and explain the anti-people policies of BJP and KCR.

Mr Reddy said that the Congress had been working for the benefit of the country rather than the benefit of individuals since the freedom movement. He recalled that many Congress leaders had sacrificed their lives for the country as the party was formed for the independence of the country.

On this occasion, he also remembered iron woman Indira Gandhi who, he said, brought radical changes in the administration and also fought against foreign powers to protect the integrity of the country. Rajiv Gandhi was responsible for creating the country’s image to the world as a technological and human resource hub. Sonia Gandhi led the Congress without forgetting her responsibility even though she was in great grief of the loss of her husband.

Stating that the UPA governments led by Congress brought revolutionary acts like Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA), Right to Education and Right to Information Act, he accused BJP of obstructing women’s reservation bill brought by the Congress for women empowerment.

Mr. Reddy recalled that in 2011, when K. Janareddy was the Panchayat Raj Minister reservation for women in local bodies was increased to 50%, which was the base of Women representation in Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The Congress leader also accused BJP of trying to impose British-like policies on the country and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being in a position to question China’s encroachment on the country’s borders. Despite Rahul Gandhi’s warning that Pakistan and China had been plotting against the country, the Modi government was least bothered about the country’s security.