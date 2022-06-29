Fight for assigned land, I am with you: Bhatti

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has called upon land oustees, whose land have been acquired by the government for various purposes, to fight for it and reclaim it.

“The land assigned to you belongs to you. The TRS government is taking them back in the name of development but that is not right and I strongly condemn it. Fight for it and I will be with you,” said Mr. Vikramarka in a release on Wednesday.

Stating that the government has promised three acres to Dalits and double bedroom houses for the poor, the CLP leader alleged that instead of implementing these promises, the government has been taking these lands forcibly from the assignees in the name of development for construction of Tahsildar offices, Collectorates and sports stadiums.

He urged them to write to him in this regard if they encounter any problems.