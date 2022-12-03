Fight between ‘Telangana first and family first’: Shashidhar Reddy

December 03, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

New BJP entrant and former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that the fight would be between ‘Telangana first and family first’ in the Assembly elections to be held next year.

He said that the people of Telangana were vexed with the ruling of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and ready to dislodge the government and offer an opportunity to the BJP.

Mr. Shashidhar Reddy, who joined the BJP in New Delhi on November 25, visited the party office for the first time on Saturday and addressed a press conference along with party’s Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman.

“I had never expected that the situation will change like this. The last eight years were painful in the State. People’s aspirations and expectations were not met, and they lost confidence in TRS and that is clearly visible now. In TRS, it is always ‘family first’ meaning father, son, daughter and nephew first,” he said, predicting the formation of the next government by the BJP.

“The TRS is terming the issuing of notices to its leaders by the CBI as an attack on the State but this is nothing but seeking information based on what they have already got from their sources,” Mr. Laxman said.

