  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup Live Score: Lewandowski-led team faces El Tri in Group C

Fifth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Nirmal constituency

November 22, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar will commence his fifth round of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Nirmal constituency after worshipping at the Aadelli Pochamma Temple from Nov.28 and will conclude at Karimnagar on Dec.15/16, said walkathon’s ‘Saha Pramukh’ T. Virender Goud on Tuesday. The party chief had so far covered 13 Lok Sabha and 48 Assembly constituencies in 21 districts covering 1,178 km.

The state executive meeting decided to hold people contact meetings from Nov.26 to Dec.14 by holding bike rallies in a Lok Sabha constituency or a couple of Assembly constituencies as well as corner meetings at all villages to discuss the local issues.

These are being planned at Medak, Dubbak,Andole, Zaheerabad, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Jadcherla,Shadnagar, Chevella, Parigi, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Tungaturthi, Parakala, Wardhannapet, Mahabubnagar and Mulug, said programme in charge K. Venkateshwarlu.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.