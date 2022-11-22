Fifth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Nirmal constituency

November 22, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar will commence his fifth round of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Nirmal constituency after worshipping at the Aadelli Pochamma Temple from Nov.28 and will conclude at Karimnagar on Dec.15/16, said walkathon’s ‘Saha Pramukh’ T. Virender Goud on Tuesday. The party chief had so far covered 13 Lok Sabha and 48 Assembly constituencies in 21 districts covering 1,178 km.

The state executive meeting decided to hold people contact meetings from Nov.26 to Dec.14 by holding bike rallies in a Lok Sabha constituency or a couple of Assembly constituencies as well as corner meetings at all villages to discuss the local issues.

These are being planned at Medak, Dubbak,Andole, Zaheerabad, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Jadcherla,Shadnagar, Chevella, Parigi, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Tungaturthi, Parakala, Wardhannapet, Mahabubnagar and Mulug, said programme in charge K. Venkateshwarlu.