Fifth phase of Bandi’s Praja Sangrama Yatra from today

November 27, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Yatra to start in Bhainsa and conclude in Karimnagar, TS BJP chief to cover 222 km in 20 days

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will start the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra from Bhainsa after a public meeting to be addressed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

Mr. Sanjay will perform a special puja at Adelli Pochamma temple in Nirmal town before proceeding to Bhainsa. On the first day, he would walk for about 6.3 km and stay at night at Gundagam.

The yatra would cover three Lok Sabha and eight Assembly constituencies in five districts totalling about 220 km that would be covered in 20 days. It will end on on December 17 in Karimnagar.

For the first three days, the yatra will in Mudhole constituency and enter Nirmal constituency on December 1. On December 6 and 7, it will be in Khanapur constituency, followed by Korutla on December 8 and 9, Jagtial on December 11 and 12, and Choppadandi on December 13 before entering Karimnagar constituency on December 16. It will conclude the next day in the town with a public meeting at SRR College.

