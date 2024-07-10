ADVERTISEMENT

FGG urges Telangana CM for a single Act to govern all municipalities and municipal corporations

Updated - July 10, 2024 02:28 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 02:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Forum for Good Governance (FGG), through a letter addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has urged for a single Act to govern all urban local bodies in Telangana, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

GHMC is now governed by a separate Act, while the 13 municipal corporations and 129 municipalities are clubbed under the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019. The letter signed by the president of FGG said that the “GHMC Act 1955 is not able to meet the requirements of people despite a number of amendments”.

No fear of transfer

Due to a separate Act, GHMC is considered a separate unit for appointments, and as such a person recruited for GHMC will serve only in the city jurisdiction, and has no fear of transfer.

Despite rampant corruption by officials in collusion with politicians, no stringent action is being taken, because even in case of transfers, it will be within the GHMC, the letter noted, and requested the CM to bring in a common law for all municipalities and corporations.

