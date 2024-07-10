GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FGG urges Telangana CM for a single Act to govern all municipalities and municipal corporations

Updated - July 10, 2024 02:28 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 02:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Forum for Good Governance (FGG), through a letter addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has urged for a single Act to govern all urban local bodies in Telangana, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

GHMC is now governed by a separate Act, while the 13 municipal corporations and 129 municipalities are clubbed under the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019. The letter signed by the president of FGG said that the “GHMC Act 1955 is not able to meet the requirements of people despite a number of amendments”.

No fear of transfer

Due to a separate Act, GHMC is considered a separate unit for appointments, and as such a person recruited for GHMC will serve only in the city jurisdiction, and has no fear of transfer.

Despite rampant corruption by officials in collusion with politicians, no stringent action is being taken, because even in case of transfers, it will be within the GHMC, the letter noted, and requested the CM to bring in a common law for all municipalities and corporations.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.