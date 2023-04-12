FGG urges Governor to order for appointment of chairman and members to the second SFC

April 12, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to issue orders for appointing chairman and members to the second State Finance Commission (SFC).

The Forum requested the Governor to take action on the report of the first SFC and ensure that the reports were tabled in the State Legislature.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy recalled that the XV Finance Commission recommended that no grants would be released to local bodies of a State after March 2024 if the State did not constitute a Finance Commission and act upon its recommendations by then.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented that the State did not have a functioning Finance Commission and no action was taken on the recommendations made by the first SFC. “This type of functioning by the State government may result in Telangana losing Central grants,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that the government did not constitute the panel after the formation of the State. It had however constituted the commission with a chairperson and one member in 2018 on the directions of the High Court after the FGG approached it. The Commission had sent its report after examining the financial position of the panchayats in October 2020 to the Governor indicating the share of panchayats in State taxes.

The report was expected to be placed on the floor of the House as per the constitutional mandate, but so far, no report had seen the light of the day. Though the Governor’s office had directed the government to table the report in the legislature several times, there was no response from the latter. The term of the chairperson and the lone member expired and they demitted officer in 2020 and since then the SFC was defunct for want of chairperson and members.

He alleged that the State government had never taken the recommendations of the SFC seriously and acted on it. “Panchayats should get funds as their right from the tax revenues and not as a charity from the government. This is nothing but insulting panchayats,” he said.