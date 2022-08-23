FGG for urgent steps to repair dilapidated school buildings

Forum alleges that govt. is feeding people with false promises

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 23, 2022 18:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged the State Government to take urgent steps to repair dilapidated school buildings so that the structures did not collapse on children.

The FGG lamented that not much has been done during the last eight years to repair old buildings, leave alone construction of new buildings. Many schools lack toilets and other infrastructure and there are ample number of cases where classes are run under trees due to fear of collapse of old buildings, Forum secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy said.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, he said that though there were several reports on the condition of the dilapidated buildings, the “cataract infested” school education department was not able to see them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government on its part had announced Mana Ooru Mana Badi for comprehensive development of school infrastructure with a financial outlay of ₹7,300 crore.

The GO issued in this regard mentioned that about 9,123 schools would be covered with an outlay of ₹3,500 crore in the first phase in 2021-22, but not a single school was covered in reality and not a rupee was spent. “Phase II started in 2022-23, but the scheme is a non-starter for all practical purposes without any budget allocation,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

There was corruption in finalisation of tenders for some works and these tenders were withdrawn after the intervention of the High Court. Mr. Padmanabha Reddy expressed concern that there were 53 teachers’ unions, some recognised and some not, and the office bearers of these associations would not attend the school in the name of union activity. The provisions under the Right To Education Act 2009 were not being followed and hardly 60% students were covered under distribution of required books as also uniforms.

“Lack of advance planning and required budget is the root cause of this problem,” he said. He alleged that the government was feeding people with false promises like KG to PG and in a way cheating them. Government had money for construction of MLAs’ camp offices, collectorates, secretariat and temples, but there was no money when it came to repairing dilapidated school buildings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app