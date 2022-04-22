FGG for inquiry into sale, registration of open spaces

Forum writes to CM requesting thorough probe

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has written to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao requesting him to launch an enquiry into the alleged irregularities in sale and registration of plots at Asbestos Colony, Kukatpally.

The letter signed by secretary of the Forum M. Padmanabha Reddy said that a total of 100 plots were laid in 12 vacant places earmarked for common areas and sold in the colony, where the asbestos company, Hyderabad Industries Limited, had bought 45 acres of land from the government way back in 1984 for allocation to employees.

At the time of acquiring the land, the company had submitted a layout plan to the then Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA), dividing the land into 1,035 plots, and earmarking five acres in 12 locations for community purposes such as parks, schools and others. All the 1,035 plots were later registered in the names of the employees.

Subsequently, a Hyderabad Industries Employees Mutually Aided Cooperative Society was formed, which took control of the earmarked open spaces.

FGG, in the letter, alleged a “criminal conspiracy” by the office bearers of the Society, in connivance with local politicians, staff of HMDA, Registrations department and local municipality, in dividing the open spaces into plots and selling them off. The plots were not only registered, but are being constructed with active cooperation of the municipal staff, it said, adding that though a few notices were issued, largely, no action has been taken against the illegal construction.

The letter requested for an enquiry by the Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement, or any other appropriate agency.